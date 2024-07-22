HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in HP were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

HPQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

