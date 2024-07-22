Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.60 and last traded at $193.60, with a volume of 53726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

