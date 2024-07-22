Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,653 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,465. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

