Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

