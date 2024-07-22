Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Up 4.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.76. 101,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 683,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $590.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

