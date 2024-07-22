Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Up 4.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.76. 101,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 683,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $590.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
