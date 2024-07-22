Herc (HRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $144.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.46. Herc has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

