Head-To-Head Comparison: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) vs. The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Brown & Brown’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 3.71 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -43.51 Brown & Brown $4.26 billion 6.20 $870.50 million $3.25 28.45

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Brown & Brown 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $91.70, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% Brown & Brown 21.09% 16.43% 6.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also provides public entity-related and specialty programs through a network of independent agents; and program management services for insurance carrier partners. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

