HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of LEXX stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

