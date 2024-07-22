HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.