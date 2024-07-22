Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.21. 1,722,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,988,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 169,121 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

