HashAI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.77 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $91.77 million and $438,866.87 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 160.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00120864 USD and is up 21.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $527,500.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

