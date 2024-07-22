Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. Company insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

