Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $718.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

