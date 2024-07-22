Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.78.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
