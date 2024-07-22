Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 439,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 366,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

