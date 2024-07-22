Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 203,920 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $29.12.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $787.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
