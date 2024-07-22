Global-E Online (GLBE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) in the last few weeks:
- 7/16/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Global-E Online had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Global-E Online had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Global-E Online had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GLBE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 421,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.28.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
