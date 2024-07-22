Global-E Online (GLBE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Global-E Online had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Global-E Online had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Global-E Online had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 421,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Get Global-E Online Ltd alerts:

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.