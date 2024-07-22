GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 106.9% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $1.04 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,857,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

