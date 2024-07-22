GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 4,766,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,715,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

GameStop Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.66 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

