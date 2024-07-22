Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $310.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.94), with a volume of 117438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.93).

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,171.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.59.

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 8,000 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,452.66). 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

