Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

GALT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.