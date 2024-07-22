G999 Trading 117.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 117.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00047256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

