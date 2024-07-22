Fusionist Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $107.32 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $107.32 million and $16.99 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00004658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.12728278 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,132,536.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.