Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Position Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FBIN traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 665,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

