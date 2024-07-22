Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

