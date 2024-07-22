Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
DFP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,345. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
