First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.42 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

