First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and have sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

