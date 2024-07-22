Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $129.85 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $129.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00047332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.