Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

