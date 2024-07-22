eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $551,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,210,297 shares in the company, valued at $568,289,995.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 969,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,411. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $3,771,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

