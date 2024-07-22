EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.29.

Get EVgo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Stock Down 3.7 %

EVGO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.