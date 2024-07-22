Evercore ISI Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $710.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $680.76.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $655.73 and a 200-day moving average of $604.31. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

