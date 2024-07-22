Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$33.19 Average PT from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERO. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.04. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

