Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

