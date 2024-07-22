Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.960 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Read More

