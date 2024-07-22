Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $606.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

