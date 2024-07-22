Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,829,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,336,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

