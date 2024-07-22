Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 1,490,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,369,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

