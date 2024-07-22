Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

