Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of ESAB worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.79. 291,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,492. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

