Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,364 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.72.
Visa Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $267.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,702. The firm has a market cap of $489.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.