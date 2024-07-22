Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

