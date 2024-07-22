Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 251,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Xerox by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX remained flat at $11.88 during midday trading on Monday. 1,633,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

