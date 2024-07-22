Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 68,955 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 250.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,955 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $45.61. 1,425,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,328. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

