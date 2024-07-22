Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,867 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,743,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

