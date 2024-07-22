Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.77 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SM

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.