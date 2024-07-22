Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.02 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 463.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,034. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

