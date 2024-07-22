Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of New York Times worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

New York Times Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE NYT traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $55.08. 2,113,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

