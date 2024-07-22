Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 18,185 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 308.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 44,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 452,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

