Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 488,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 967,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

